Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3741935 earnings per share for the current year.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

