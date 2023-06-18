Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

