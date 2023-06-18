Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 618,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,981. The firm has a market cap of $612.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,390 shares of company stock worth $2,045,230 over the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,671,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.