EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

