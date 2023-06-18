Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 12,150 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

