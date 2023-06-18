Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.70 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.