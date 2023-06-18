Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.94 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average is $206.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

