Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.3% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 48,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

