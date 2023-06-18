Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

