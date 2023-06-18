Farmers Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LMT opened at $459.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

