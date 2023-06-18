Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

