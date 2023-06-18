Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $26.60.
About Fast Retailing
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fast Retailing (FRCOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.