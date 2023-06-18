Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FENC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FENC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,047. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

