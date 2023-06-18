Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $160.17 million and approximately $24.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,211,879 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

