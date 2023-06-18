Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is jvl associates llc’s 10th Largest Position

jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 3.2% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. jvl associates llc owned about 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.