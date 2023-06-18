Fidus Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.48. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

