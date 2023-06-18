Financial Contrast: Graph Blockchain (REGRF) and The Competition

Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Graph Blockchain to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graph Blockchain and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graph Blockchain N/A N/A -2.40 Graph Blockchain Competitors $614.19 million $8.26 million 684.57

Graph Blockchain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Graph Blockchain. Graph Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graph Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Graph Blockchain Competitors -28.48% -49.57% -5.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Graph Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graph Blockchain and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graph Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Graph Blockchain Competitors 144 819 2267 7 2.66

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.24%. Given Graph Blockchain’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graph Blockchain has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Graph Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graph Blockchain rivals beat Graph Blockchain on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain Inc. operates as a blockchain development company. It provides exposure to various areas of decentralized finance to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc. Graph Blockchain Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Graph Blockchain Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitnine Global Inc.

