FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,782,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 11,694,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107,821.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCBBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

