Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 755,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 430.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
