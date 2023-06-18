First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 6,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,877. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.