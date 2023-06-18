First Community Trust NA Cuts Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 453,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,858. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

