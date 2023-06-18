First Community Trust NA Has $1.34 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Community Trust NA reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.6% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. 2,813,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.



