First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.33

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $14.29. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 127,777 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.47.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,160. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,203,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.