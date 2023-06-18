First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

