First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,189. First Solar has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

About First Solar



First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

