First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. First Solar has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

