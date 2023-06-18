First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.37 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

