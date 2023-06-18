First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

