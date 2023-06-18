First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 26,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,350. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
