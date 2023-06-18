Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

