Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Flexible Solutions International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexible Solutions International

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,141 shares of company stock valued at $146,427. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

