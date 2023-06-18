FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FLJ Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLJ remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. FLJ Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

Get FLJ Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of FLJ Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.