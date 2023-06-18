Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FTV opened at $71.82 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

