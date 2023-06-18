Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRZA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 805,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a current ratio of 47.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Forza X1 has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

Forza X1 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

