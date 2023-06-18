Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRZA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 805,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a current ratio of 47.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Forza X1 has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forza X1 Company Profile

