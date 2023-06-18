Foster Group Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

