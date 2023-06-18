Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

