Foster Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

