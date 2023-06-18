Foster Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

