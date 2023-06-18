Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 968,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 566,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.