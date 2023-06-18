Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

