Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

