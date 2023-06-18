Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 1.8 %

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 555 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.55. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 415.50 ($5.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648 ($20.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.37. The firm has a market cap of £218.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

