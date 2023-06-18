Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Frontier Developments Stock Up 1.8 %
Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 555 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.55. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 415.50 ($5.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648 ($20.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.37. The firm has a market cap of £218.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22.
Frontier Developments Company Profile
