FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,107,848.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $452,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,848.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,641 shares of company stock worth $894,431. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 2,331,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

