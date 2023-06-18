Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 9,273 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.