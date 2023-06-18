Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $1.14 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 450,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 98,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGDV opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

