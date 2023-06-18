Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $241,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.