Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $276,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

