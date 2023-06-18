Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXJ opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

About Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

