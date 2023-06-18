Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 3.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

PSCI opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $102.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

