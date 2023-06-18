Fulcrum Equity Management Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

