Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.